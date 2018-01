Greater Mount Calvary Holy Church, located at 610 Rhode Island Ave., NE, is scheduled to launch a four-week series titled “Keep the Fire Burning 2018.” The series is slated to begin on Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. with guest speaker Rev. Dr. Jasmin Sculark. The series will be held every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. for the remainder of the month. Other guest speakers include Bishop Michael Rogers, Pastor Will grandberry and Rev. Dr. Freddie Haynes.