Group Makes Site of Det. Suiter’s Murder a `Sacred Space’

At 7 p.m. on Nov. 20, four days after Det. Sean Suiter died after being shot in the head in the line of duty, a group led by Erricka Bridgeford and other members from the Baltimore Ceasefire Movement came as close as they could to the site where he was gunned down to pay their respects. Their goal was to make the location and the neighborhood of Harlem Park a “sacred space.”

The practice started during Ceasefire Weekend after Washington, D.C. police officer Tony Mason, Jr. was fatally shot on Elgin Avenue Nov. 4. Bridgeford said she felt compelled to sit on that space.

Tiffany Hughes and other community members, were ‘saging’ across the doors and alleyways of the neighborhood, while others stood in silence or sat on the ground to pay their respects. Saging is a spiritual practice of some indigenous cultures that uses burning sage to purify the air around you. “Going to the scene where people have lost their lives and trying to clear the energy,” Hughes said. “Initially I just wanted to come…but when I got here and saw all the police activity still here, I decided that I needed to clear the air, not just for the officer who lost his life, but for the other officers and the community at large.”

Although the group was not allowed to go directly in the crime scene, Bridgeford said she made sure to send out more “potent energy” to the area. “What I’m doing is an alchemy,” she said. “I’m purposefully taking that energy and pouring light and love into it. I’m cycling it through the pain…and pouring light and love intentionally through that pain.”

Bridgeford said murder cannot be the last memory and the last energy that goes through the area. “We have to purposefully restore it with something else, not that people can un-remember; we can’t take away what happened, but we absolutely can help transform the energy in an atmosphere.”