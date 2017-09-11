Guilford Association’s Family Day at Sherwood Gardens

The Y in Central Maryland and the Baltimore School of Music are joining the Guilford Association for its Family Day at Sherwood Gardens on September 16. The event will kick off at 10:00 a.m. with a classical music concert featuring faculty from the Baltimore School of Music. Following the concert, guests are invited to enjoy nature-based activities led by Rangers from the Patuxent Wildlife Refuge, explore Sherwood Gardens on a tour led by Master Gardeners and learn about the garden’s design, history and plants. Older children can participate in the Sherwood Gardens Junior Ranger program by completing a landscape architect activity guide, and younger children can create bird feeders. At 12:00 p.m., an award ceremony will begin for Project Olmsted, a summer-long exhibition of flower beds designed in the tradition of the esteemed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. Y Achievers are among the groups that designed and planted flower beds, and they are eligible for awards. This is a free event. More information can be found at www.ymaryland.org