H Street Festival is scheduled to be held on Sept. 16. Various music performances, fashion shows, vendors, kids’ activities, community empowerment-based activities and more will be available between eleven blocks on H Street NE between 4th Street, NE to 14th Street, NE. The festival will run from noon to 7 p.m. H Street is free and open to all-ages. For more information, visit hstreetfestival.org.