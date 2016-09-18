Hampton Dominates Howard 34-7 in Nation’s Football Classic

Bragging rights in the latest installment of “The Battle of the Real HU” went to Hampton University Pirates, who manhandled the Howard University Bison, 34-7, in the Nation’s Football Classic on Sept. 17 at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C.

Hampton (1-2, 1-0 MEAC) proved superior to its conference foe, leading by as many as 34 points by the midway point of the fourth quarter. It was almost a Hampton shutout, but Howard managed to score a touchdown to make it 34-7 with only 13 seconds left in the game.



The Bison did manage to keep the game competitive in the first half. Hampton led, 7-0, at halftime, but the Pirates poured on 24 unanswered points in the third quarter to push the game out of reach.



Hampton quarterback Jaylian Williamson led the Pirates with 198 passing yards, including a 29-yard touchdown pass to receiver Yahkee Johnson. But most of Hampton’s offensive damage came via the run game, as the team recorded 215 total rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. The Pirates special teams unit also had a big game with two successful field goals and a punt returned for a touchdown.



Howard nevertheless had a productive day running the ball with 235 total rushing yards; sophomore quarterback Jason Collins had 98 yards on the ground. But the Bison simply couldn’t find the end zone often enough to keep up with Hampton.



Next: Howard (0-3, 0-1 MEAC) will take on Morgan State (0-2) on Sept. 24 at Greene Field in Washington, D.C.