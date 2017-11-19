Hampton Edges Howard, 20-17, in Battle for ‘Real HU,’ Season Finale

Who’s “the Real HU?”

For now, it’s Hampton University—when it comes to college football, that is.

Senior running back Yahkee Johnson ran for more than 140 yards with two touchdowns to help lift the Hampton Pirates to a 20-17 win over the Howard Bison in the 2017 season finale on Nov. 18 in Hampton, Va.

The Hampton win snapped a five-game winning streak by Howard, which had climbed the ranks of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference(MEAC) standings. Howard will end its season with a 7-4 overall, 6-2 against the MEAC, while Hampton finishes 6-5 overall, 5-3 MEAC.

Hampton beat Howard with a steady diet of the running game on offense, accompanied with excellent defensive play. The Pirates ran the ball 48 times compared to just the 19 pass attempts they took throughout the game.

Johnson scored his first touchdown within the first five minutes of the game, giving Hampton a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Howard responded with 10 unanswered points to take a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. But Hampton continued to press its running game, scoring two more rushing touchdowns in the second half to outscore the Bison.

Johnson ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, while junior quarterback Delmon Williams added 83 more rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Hampton’s defense shut down Howard freshman sensation Caylin Newton, who passed for 259 yards but was intercepted twice and threw no touchdowns. Newton did run in a touchdown in the fourth quarter but also tossed his second interception late in that quarter that ultimately sealed the loss.

Senior running back Anthony Philyaw led Howard with 107 rushing yards on 19 carries. Sophomore receivers Kyle Anthony and Jequez Ezzard combined for 227 receiving yards – Anthony had eight catches for 121 receiving yards and Ezzard had five catches for 106 yards.