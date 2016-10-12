Hampton University Names Plus-Sized Winner of Beauty Pageant

After decades of stick thin Miss Hampton winners, Hampton University student Nyia Fairley became one of the first full figured women to win the pageant. On Sept. 30, the twenty one year old first year pharmacy student was selected by a panel of judges to be the face of the university.

“I really feel like this rumor or this perception of what Miss Hampton University is, people have this stigma of what she has to look like or what she has to be. And that’s what really inspired me to do the pageant was that she doesn’t have to look like that,” Fairley told the AFRO. “Just to show them, ‘Look I am the face of Hampton University and look at me.’ I’m not what you traditionally see as a beauty queen, but I’m going to be what you expect to see in future.”

Fairley’s platform is body diversity, and throughout the competition she incorporated body positivity and self-esteem into her performance.

“I chose body diversity because people feel like beauty is one thing. I just want everyone to know that you are your own type of beauty. There is no one type of beauty because beauty is art and no art is the same,” said Nyia Fairley. “A lot of girls on campus feel insecure about the way they look and they feel like Miss Hampton has to look a certain type of way. And I just wanted to show them that you don’t have to fit into this box or this stigma of what Miss Hampton is or what a Hampton woman is. Just go out there and be yourself.

Fairley hopes to continue promoting this message after the competition by holding self-esteem seminars on campus. She also hopes to partner with beauty queens and leaders at other HBCU’s, to help women across the country feel more comfortable in their own skin.

“I actually hated the reflection that I saw when I looked at myself. And at that time I wished that I saw someone that was close to my age, who looks like me, who I could relate too. I had my mother and she’s great, but it’s nothing like having somebody who you can see the spitting image of yourself in. And to say like ‘Oh ,she could do this I could do this.’ I did not have that and I just want to be that for somebody,” said Fairley.

Fairley competed against ten other girls in several rounds of the pageant. These included swimwear, introductions, evening gowns, and a question and answer portion as well. She also performed a spoken word piece about the importance of high self-esteem during the talent portion of the competition.

Fairley is an honors student from Chicago Illinois. She is a member of the American pharmacy association, the Golden Key honor society and her school’s honors college program. Fairley also regularly gives back to her community. She is a member of the Gamma Theta chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority incorporated and Hampton University’s Q.U.E.E.N. mentoring program.

“To me beauty is confidence and acceptance and embrace. To be able to let your inner light shine and to love yourself flaws and all, that’s beauty. As long as you accept who you are, and generally love the person that you are and you are becoming, you will always be beautiful and you will be able to exude that onto others,” said Nyia Fairley. “This win just wasn’t for me. It was for her (Fairley’s mom). It was for other girls on this campus. It was for the people who helped me or supported me.”