Happy New Year to One and All

Happy New Year to all my friends and fans. Hoping our 2017 year will be better than last year. Well it is not starting off to bad, because if you are reading my column today, that means that we are still above ground. So many of us lost love ones last year including myself, but we must keep them in good memory space in our hearts and try to move on. Life is a blessing and we must live it to our fullest.

I want to thank all of my readers and fans for the love and support you have given me in support of my column Rambling Rose. I will continue to bring you entertainment, information and community interest stories with photos and music to give the couch sitters and the nightlife’s folks something to do and places to go. I also thank the Afro-American Newspaper for giving me the space to talk to you thru the power of my pen.

I first want to tell you about this young lady that I am so proud of named Tionna Brunson. She is a young lady whose journey started with my former organization the Rosa Pryor Music Scholarship Fund as a recipient in 2008 at the age of 8. She was one of four winners who received scholarship funds from the RPMSF that year.

Since then she graduated from the Baltimore School for the Arts in 2012 before attending and graduating from the California Institute of the Arts. Tionna resides in California where she continues to pursue her career in the musical arena. She has had several shows already playing professionally with several jazz bands in the area. Her family sends a note thanking the Rosa Pryor Music Scholarship Fund for head starting her success.

Every Wednesday night at the Corinthian Restaurant & Lounge; 7107 Windsor Mill Road in Baltimore features a “Sing-a-Long to the Oldies” from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. with DJ Sugar Chris. This is the place to be for grown folks to gather to have great food, good drinks and take the microphone and sing your favorite oldies.

Vulcan Blazers Hall, 2811 Druid Park Drive, is alive and well hosting Karaoke every Tuesday from 8 p.m. until 12 and Hand Dancing every Friday from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. The venue is also available for renting for birthdays and anniversaries parties, and any other special events. For more information, call Haki Ammi at 410-209-9687.

Okay my dear friends, before I leave you, I want to share with you something that was sent to me by an unknown writer: “Make peace with your past so it won’t screw up the present; what others think of you is none of your business; time heals almost everything, give it time. Don’t compare your life to others and don’t judge them. You have no idea what their journey is all about. Stop thinking too much, it’s alright not to know the answers. They will come to you when you least except it. No one is in charge of your happiness except you and smile you don’t own all the problems in the world.”

Well, my dear friends, I am out of space. Enjoy your week. I send prayers to all the sick and shut-ins.

Remember if you need me call me at 410-833-9474 or email me at [email protected].

Until the next time, I’m musically yours.