The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center will host a grand opening on March 11 and 12. The National Park Service and the Maryland Park Service have teamed up to provide special family-friendly Grand Opening events and activities at the site and a first look at the new visitor center. It is located at: 4068 Golden Hill Road, Church Creek, Md. All events are free. For visitors coming to the site through Cambridge, Maryland, free parking and a shuttle system is available at 410 Academy Street. For information on how to visit go to nps,gov/hatu or dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/pages/eastern/tubman.aspx.