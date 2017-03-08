Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center

The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center will host a grand opening on March 11 and 12. The National Park Service and the Maryland Park Service have teamed up to provide special family-friendly Grand Opening events and activities at the site and a first look at the new visitor center. It is located at: 4068 Golden Hill Road, Church Creek, Md. All events are free. For visitors coming to the site through Cambridge, Maryland, free parking and a shuttle system is available at 410 Academy Street. For information on how to visit go to nps,gov/hatu or dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/pages/eastern/tubman.aspx.

photo shows the exterior of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Church Creek, Md. The center, scheduled for a grand public opening March 11-12, houses exhibits that explain Tubman’s role as a conductor on the Underground Railroad. The center is located on a 17-acre site which preserves landscapes and waterways that would have been familiar to Tubman. (Dorchester County Tourism via AP)
