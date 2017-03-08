The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center will host a grand opening on March 11 and 12. The National Park Service and the Maryland Park Service have teamed up to provide special family-friendly Grand Opening events and activities at the site and a first look at the new visitor center. It is located at: 4068 Golden Hill Road, Church Creek, Md. All events are free. For visitors coming to the site through Cambridge, Maryland, free parking and a shuttle system is available at 410 Academy Street. For information on how to visit go to nps,gov/hatu or dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/pages/eastern/tubman.aspx.
- Government
- District of Columbia Government
- Mayor Muriel Bowser Announcements
- Maryland Government
- Senator Cardin’s Announcements
- Congressman Cumming’s Announcements
- Congresswoman Edwards’ Announcement
- Congressman Sarbane’s Announcements
- Governor Hogan’s Announcements
- Lieutenant Rutherford’s Announcements
- Comptroller Franchot’s Announcements
- Mayor Rawlings-Blake’s Announcements
- President Young’s Announcements
- National
- Maryland
- Washington
- Sports
- Health
- Arts & Ent
- BUSINESS
- OPINION
- Religion
- Archives
- Government
- District of Columbia Government
- Mayor Muriel Bowser Announcements
- Maryland Government
- Senator Cardin’s Announcements
- Congressman Cumming’s Announcements
- Congresswoman Edwards’ Announcement
- Congressman Sarbane’s Announcements
- Governor Hogan’s Announcements
- Lieutenant Rutherford’s Announcements
- Comptroller Franchot’s Announcements
- Mayor Rawlings-Blake’s Announcements
- President Young’s Announcements
- National
- Maryland
- Washington
- Sports
- Health
- Arts & Ent
- BUSINESS
- OPINION
- Religion
- Archives
Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center
4068 Golden Hill Road, Church Creek, Md.
by: AFRO Staff
/ (Dorchester County Tourism via AP) /
0
45
RELATED ARTICLES
AFRO BRIEFS
Phone: 800-AFRO-892 (800-237-6892)
Fax: 877-570-9297
Baltimore, MD Office
Washington, DC Office
Fax: 877-570-9297
Baltimore, MD Office
2519 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Voice: 410-554-8200
Washington, DC Office
1816 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20009
Phone: 202-332-0080
Contact us: webeditor@afro.com
© Copyright 2016 - The AFRO-American Newspapers
Press f for fullscreen.