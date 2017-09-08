HBCU Alumni Alliance Hosts 1st Annual Soiree

by: Micha Green Special to the AFRO

HBCU graduates that reside in the Washington D.C. Metropolitan area are slated to celebrate various achievements of their peers during the D.C. Metro HBCU Alumni Alliance’s first annual HBCU Alumni Alliance Soiree Sept. 8 at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Northwest, D.C.

The alliance, which was created in 2012, is a consortium of 51 local HBCU alumni chapters.

Sponsored by Xfinity, the black tie event will honor six HBCU alumni, including Fox 5 Morning News anchor Alison Seymour (HBCU Alumni of the Year for Media and Communications) and Rep. Bennie Thompson (Alumni of the Year for Public Policy), for their contributions to their communities and respective career fields.

Popular host of The Daily Drum on WHUR-FM, H_U_R VOICES AND SERIUS/XM Channel 141, Harold T. Fisher is scheduled to be the Master of Ceremonies.

Vocal group MIDNIGHT STAR, graduates of Kentucky State University in 1976, along with WHUR DJ Lonnie C will provide musical entertainment.

View live video footage of the event on the AFRO’s Facebook page.