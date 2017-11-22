Normalcy Returns to W. Baltimore Area Where Detective Was Gunned Dow

The Harlem Park neighborhood in West Baltimore where Baltimore Police Det. Sean Suiter was shot and killed re-opened over the weekend on Nov. 19.

Baltimore Police locked the West Baltimore neighborhood down last week during their investigation into who shot Suiter in the head Nov. 15. He was pronounced dead Nov. 16. The reward for his killer’s capture has risen to $215,000, with Gov. Larry Hogan announcing that $100,000 of the reward money would come from the state. As of press time, police still had not released a description of the suspect and no arrests had been made.

“Please know this crime scene preservation has been necessary,” Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said via his personal Twitter account last weekend. “We will finish our exhaustive examination of the scene in the morning.”

Some residents were required to show ID as proof of residency in the neighborhood when approaching the barrier in order to get to their homes. The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland said in a statement that it was “troubled” by the lockdown and questioned its constitutionality. “While the search for a killer is, of course, a high priority for the police, the limits on lawful police behavior do not disappear even when engaged in that pursuit…We are also troubled by reports that some persons entering or leaving the area have been subject to pat down searches, and that non-residents have been barred from entering the area,” said David Rocah, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Maryland, in a statement.

The BPD thanked residents for their patience during the arduous investigation.“We appreciate the support and sensitivity from our community during this difficult time,” BPD said in a statement. “Our efforts to identify and arrest the perpetrator rely on the thoroughness of our investigation and our capacity to recover forensic, physical and other evidence.”

Although the neighborhood is not in an official state of lockdown any longer, police still have a barrier set up with one police cruiser and a police van in hopes of gathering tips and finding more evidence.

According to police, Suiter was in the 900 block of Bennett Place, an area notorious for violence, while investigating a 2016 triple homicide, when he approached a man in an alleyway who was allegedly exhibiting “suspicious behavior.”

It remains unclear if Suiter, whose service weapon had been fired, was killed with his own weapon or another weapon.

As the search for the killer continues, the family has set up a GoFundMe account which had raised $38,450 by Nov. 21. “I must say @GoFundMe support has been amazing. Of great assistance every step of the way. Thank you,” said T.J. Smith, chief spokesman for the BPD via Twitter, Nov. 19.