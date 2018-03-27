Is This Heineken Ad Racist?

Chance the Rapper certainly thinks so.

The Chicago rapper took to Twitter to let Heineken know that their new ad, which depicts a bartender sliding a beer down a bar past several African Americans to a White woman followed by the slogan “Sometimes lighter is better” appearing on screen, was “terribly racist.”

I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably racist ads so they can get more views. And that shit racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But 😂 I gotta just say tho. The “sometimes lighter is better” Hienekin commercial is terribly racist omg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 26, 2018

“I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably racist ads so they can get more views. And that shit racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it. But I gotta just say tho. The “sometimes lighter is better” Hienekin commercial is terribly racist omg,” Chance wrote March 25.

Chance appeared to set off a firestorm with several Twitter users agreeing with him. There was some dissent however.

“You reaching like you got some extendo-arms lmaooo,” one user wrote.

Heineken ultimately decided to remove the ad from YouTube in the face of the backlash. “For decades, Heineken has developed diverse marketing that shows there’s more that unites us than divides us,” a statement provided to Adweek said. “While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer, we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns.”

After the company pulled the ad, Chance wasn’t done. He said that his point, that marketers use controversy to sell their products, was ignored. “You missed the entire point, I was pointing out that alot of these marketing agencies are doing willfully so we overreact and tweet about it, and you write an article and tweet, and we all say their brand name 50 times. Thats the first sentence of my sh*t. And u didnt mention it”

Watch the controversial video below.