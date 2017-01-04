Henrietta Lacks House of Healing & Legacy Community Forum

The Henrietta Lacks House of Healing (HoH) and the Henrietta Lacks Legacy Group (HLLG) are sponsoring a community engagement informational forum on cancer in observance of Cervical Cancer month on Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the Fleming Senior Center, 641 Main Street, Turner Station, Md. 21222.

The program honoring Henrietta Lacks will be led by Dr. Eva McGhee, of the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles, Calif. During lunch, participants will consider next steps in precision medicine and ideas to address health disparities in minority communities. The program is free. For more information and to RSVP, send an email to [email protected] or call 904-614-3238.