Henry Wise Dismantles Bladensburg High School Basketball

Upper Marlboro, MD-based Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School (14-4) completely dismantled Bladensburg High School (Bladensburg, MD) 81-57 on Feb. 8. Wise senior guard Sherwyn Devonish faced his former team and didn’t miss a beat after he accounted for 22 points, four assists, and three rebounds to help lead his current team to victory.

However, he got some help from his fellow teammates as well. Junior guard Fred Crowell and forward Terrance Gibbons both scored 15 points apiece against the Mustangs.

Eleanor Roosevelt High School (14-5) located in Greenbelt, MD recently took down Beltsville, MD-based High Point High School 65-44 on Feb. 9. Junior guard Cameron Brown led the Raiders in scoring with 14 points while senior guard Juston Bailey and junior guard Isaiah Gross scored in double-figures respectively.

DeMatha Catholic High School (23-4) located in Hyattsville, MD is riding on a four-game win streak after defeating Leonardtown, MD-based St. Mary’s Ryken High School 77-53 on Feb. 10.

Stags sophomore center Hunter Dickinson led the way with 19 points while junior guard Justin Moore lit up the scoreboard with 14 points. DeMatha sophomore forward Paul Smith chipped in with 11 points to score in double-figures.

Capitol Heights, MD-based Fairmont Heights High School (16-4) dropped Frederick Douglass High School, located in Upper Marlboro, MD 74-62 on Feb. 8.

Hornets senior guard Kimani Benjamin was on fire scoring 23 points, and he pulled down 13 rebounds as well. Fairmont Heights senior point guard Darren Lucas-White filled up the stat sheet with 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against the Eagles.

Oxon Hill, MD-based Potomac High School (17-2) dominated Friendship Collegiate Academy Public Charter School located in Washington, DC 69-43 on Feb. 10. Potomac senior point guard Jason Newman led his team in scoring with 18 points, and junior guard Jaquan Riddick pitched in with 10 points in the blowout victory.

Rock Creek Christian Academy (15-3) located in Upper Marlboro, MD defeated Largo, MD-based Capitol Christian Academy 73-59 on Feb. 6. Rock Creek Christian senior guard Jermaine Harris was on fire scoring 30 points while senior guard John Preston dropped 15 points against the Red Storm.

Bowie High School (Bowie, MD) blew out Hyattsville, MD-based Northwestern High School 94-58 on Feb. 8.

Bulldogs sophomore guard Kyree Freeman-Davis led his team in scoring with 19 points, and junior guard Jordan Harris pitched in with 15 points. Bowie is enjoying a six-game win streak since falling to Eleanor Roosevelt 58-57 on Jan. 19.