Heroin Overdose Victim’s Cell Phone Leads to Arrest, Plea of Baltimore Drug Dealer

A Baltimore man pleaded guilty on Dec. 9 to the distribution of heroin after police located him through the cell phone of another man who overdosed on drugs he provided.

According to U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod Rosenstein, Lamar V. Kaintuck, 28, was arrested May 16 after police traced his identity and whereabouts by use of a cell phone of one of his customers.

The investigation began on Sept. 26, 2015, when Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of a fatal heroin overdose. Using cell phone records, police determined that the victim had communicated with a man named “Chris” and obtained drugs from him just prior to his death. A confidential source then linked the phone for “Chris” to Kaintuck and also identified him in a photo array, Rosenstein said.

Following his arrest, investigators found Kaintuck’s phone matched that of “Chris” and contained evidence of multiple other drug-related transactions. Kaintuck admitted to having provided drugs to the Calvert County victim just before his death.

Under the plea agreement, Kaintuck and prosecutors will recommend that he be sentenced to between five and 12 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. According to Rosenstein’s office, however, the sentencing judge is not required to follow this recommendation. Kaintuck’s sentencing has been scheduled for March 21 before U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar.