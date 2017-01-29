‘Hidden Figures’ Shocks Screen Actors Guild Awards, Denzel Gets Best Actor Award

by: Jake Coyle AP Film Writer
The cast of “Hidden Figures” took top honors at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where much of the evening was dominated by protest against President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration order.

The cast of “Hidden Figures” accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The best ensemble win for the African-American mathematician drama was a major surprise. Though the Oscar front-runner “La La Land” wasn’t nominated in the category, most expected the award to be between “Moonlight” or “Manchester by the Sea.”

Denzel Washington poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "Fences" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Denzel Washington poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for “Fences” at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Several Oscar favorites further cemented their front-runner status, including Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali. But best actor went to Denzel Washington for his performance in “Fences,” an upset over Casey Affleck.

