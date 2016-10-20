Hip Hop Caucus & Others Meet with DOJ Reps to Discuss Police Reform in Baltimore

The issues of Baltimore are no secret, especially after the death of Freddie Gray while in Baltimore police custody and the subsequent uprising in 2015. In August, the U.S. Department of Justice released a report detailing the Baltimore Police Department’s continual constitutional violations in primarily African-American neighborhoods.

In an effort to create change, the Baltimore chapter of the Hip Hop Caucus collaborated with the Department of Justice and Respect My Vote to discuss police reform in the city on Oct. 19.

The Motor House building on North Avenue in the Station North Arts & Entertainment District was the gathering place Tuesday evening for residents of all ages. Children as young as 6 years old to elderly lifelong residents of the city voiced their gripes with police. Along with everyday citizens, former Mayor Sheila Dixon and mayor-elect Catherine Pugh were in attendance. Event partners included Downtown Locker Room, Baltimore City Youth Commission and the Nation of Islam.

Tables of catered food from Subway, as well as drinks and sweets to nibble on were provided, as well as live music via DJ Dre during intermissions. The crowd was welcomed by Hip Hop Caucus President and CEO Rev. Lennox Yearwood. Yearwood encouraged attendees to take advantage of the opportunity to interact with DOJ members while reminding them to remain patient.

“Make sure that we love one another, and support one another in this process,” said Yearwood. “Please know that you have power.”

DTLR Radio personality Raven Paris brought out two empowering poets/spoken word artists that possessed a powerful word for the people of color in attendance. The first was Alanah Nichole, who performed a spoken word piece regarding the “Black Lives Matter” movement, asking the crowd to question how they regard the lives of their brothers and sisters. The second was Ms. Lady Bree, who delivered a poem diffusing the stereotypes of Black vernacular and speech, garnering plenty of finger snaps and applause.

Rapper Lil Key, a finalist on the reality show “The Rap Game” and a Baltimore resident, wooed the crowd with a positive freestyle about change in Baltimore. The 16-year-old artist challenged the audience to “Stand Up.”

The crowd was then split into groups, allowing them to be seated with a member of the Justice Department so they could express their grief and come up with ideas for improvement. Throughout the 30-minute segment things remained calm, but emotions ran high as participants discussed traumatic experiences and the heartache bred by their circumstances. While children simply asked for police to “stop killing,” those with more experience discussed plausible means of change.

One of these ideas included reopening closed Police Athletic League (PAL) centers across the city to help establish relationships between officers and children from young ages. Many expressed the grief of officers not living in the communities they police, as a 2015 report showed that more than 70 percent resided outside of city lines. Other ideas included diversifying prosecutors, increasing funding for non-profit organizations, reducing funding for jails and increasing public school funding.

Local WERQ-FM (92Q) on-air talent Lil Black moderated the latter portion of the event, as representatives of each group expressed their ideas to the audience. Black chimed in with his experiences and understanding of both sides, citing his troubled youth and maturity as an adult and father.

Black also cited the importance of voting, encouraging residents to hit the polls Nov. 8.

“If you ain’t voting just shut the hell up because you ain’t got nothing to say,” said Black.

The group of racially mixed Justice representatives encouraged feedback and ideas, taking notes to be examined and implemented in future cases in communities plagued by police brutality and injustice.