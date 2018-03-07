Historic Grace Memorial Destroyed By Fire

March 4 was a terrible Sunday for the members of venable Grace Memorial Baptist Church in East Baltimore, when a catastrophic 2-alarm fire erupted at the church located at 1100 N. Eden St. Congregants had been attending Sunday school at the time of the blaze. No one was injured.

Fire officials received calls about 10:30 a.m., about smoke coming from the roof of Grace Memorial, which was established in 1926 by Rev. Albert J. Greene and a few other members, who had been worshipping at each others homes. The church was first housed at the Star Theatre Auditorium on Monument St., before moving to the Eden St. location.

There is no word yet on where the church will relocate temporarily.