October 19, 2016

October 19, 2016

Hogan Administration Breaks Ground on Universities at Shady Grove Biomedical Sciences – Engineering Facility

Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford Participates in Groundbreaking, Highlights STEM Education in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford today joined officials from the Universities at Shady Grove (USG), the University System of Maryland, and state and local leaders at the groundbreaking celebration for USG’s new Biomedical Sciences and Engineering Education Facility in Rockville.

“Since 2000, USG has brought world-class education, research, and services to citizens, business, and government in Maryland,” said Lt. Governor Rutherford. “As we break ground on this new building, we ensure that Maryland will be a leader in STEM fields for years to come.”

“Our administration is proud to have worked closely with our partners in the University System and the General Assembly to bring this cutting-edge facility to fruition,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “With this ground breaking today, Universities at Shady Grove is setting a new standard in high-quality higher education that directly meets Maryland’s unique workforce development needs.”

The Universities at Shady Grove is part of the University System of Maryland, and the partner campus of nine Maryland public universities. Earlier this year, the Hogan administration provided $36.7 million in funding for the construction of this new education project. The state-of-the-art facility will be one of the most sustainably sourced laboratory buildings in the country, providing teaching laboratories, collaborative learning spaces, clinical training facilities, academic officers, and expanded student services.

The state of Maryland consistently ranks in the top 10 for research and development investment in engineering, math and computer science, physical sciences, life sciences, and environmental sciences. Maryland is home to major STEM-related employers such as Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Tenable Network Security, and SafeNet. In addition, the National Security Agency, the United States Cyber Command, and the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence are located in Maryland.