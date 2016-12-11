Holiday Book Signing: Mix and Mingle with Doctor Hattie N. Washington

Coppin State University is hosting a book signing for Dr. Hattie N. Washington, author of Driven to Succeed on Dec. 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will occur at the Barnes & Noble book store, Tawes Center, 1st floor, Coppin State University; 2500 West North Avenue, Baltimore, Md. Partial proceeds will benefit the Aunt Hattie’s Place Scholarship Fund and School of Education Fund. Contact Anthony Jeffers at 410-951-1222 for more information.