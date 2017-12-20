The Baltimore Chapter Continental Societies Inc. are hosting their annual fundraiser gala on December 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Proceeds to benefit underserved children and youth on the academic path to higher education. The Panama Band will provide the night’s entertainment. It’s a black tie event. To donate or for ticket information call Sonya Davis at (443) 204-7049 or visit www.baltimorechaptercsi.org.
Holiday Gala 2017
Martin’s West, 6817 Dogwood Road, Woodlawn, MD 21244
by: AFRO Staff
Phone: 800-AFRO-892 (800-237-6892)
Baltimore, MD Office
Washington, DC Office
Contact us: webeditor@afro.com
