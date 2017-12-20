Holiday Gala 2017

The Baltimore Chapter Continental Societies Inc. are hosting their annual fundraiser gala on December 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Proceeds to benefit underserved children and youth on the academic path to higher education. The Panama Band will provide the night’s entertainment. It’s a black tie event. To donate or for ticket information call Sonya Davis at (443) 204-7049 or visit www.baltimorechaptercsi.org.