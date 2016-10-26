Homeless Man Charged in Fatal Oxon Hill Shooting

Prince George’s County Police arrested a homeless man in a January shooting death of another homeless man.

The department said in a news release that 28-year-old Tavone Martin was arrested on Oct. 22 and is charged with first- and second-degree murder. The suspect and victim were supposedly friends. A motive for the shooting is still being determined.

Authorities say on Jan. 27, officers called to St. Barnabas Road in Oxon Hill found 41-year-old Derrick McCray in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. He died hours later at a hospital.

Martin is being held at the Department of Corrections without bond. According to online court records, he does not have a lawyer.

Police are asking that anyone with information on this case to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (301) 772-4925, CRIME SOLVERS at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) or go to pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.