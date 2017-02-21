Honor the Contributions of Black Nurses

Gamma Chapter, Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Black Nurses of Baltimore, and Provident Helene Fuld School of Nurses Alumni Association will honor Black nurses who made significant contributions to nursing on Feb. 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Forest Park Senior Center, 4801 Liberty Heights Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21207. The celebration with feature The Maryland Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America. The event is free and a reception will follow. RSVP to 443-726-0835.