After Hot Start, Morgan State Basketball Mired in Four-Game Losing Streak

The Morgan State University Bears men’s basketball team lost their fourth straight game, an 80-66 defeat to Manhattan on Dec. 9 in Riverdale, N.Y.

The loss dropped Morgan State’s overall record to 4-6 this season, a significant swing from the hot streak the Bears were experiencing just two weeks ago. Morgan State owned a 4-2 overall record just 14 days ago following a victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 27.

But their competition has stiffened since; resulting in losses to George Washington University on Nov. 29, the U.S. Naval Academy on Dec. 3, Towson University on Dec. 6 and Manhattan on Dec. 9.

Morgan State’s star scorer, Phillip Carr, didn’t play much in the first half against Manhattan after getting into early foul trouble. Carr finished the game with just six points, a major reason why the Bears lost by double digits.

Next: The Bears will be forced to wait at least two more weeks before trying to shake their losing funk; Morgan State won’t see its next action until Dec. 22 when it goes up against George Mason University in Fairfax, Va.