Houston Student Dies Days after FaceTime with Beyoncé

by: The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston high school student has lost her battle with terminal cancer days after having a dream come true in a talk with Beyoncé over a video chat.

Alief Independent School District spokeswoman Kimberly Smith says senior Ebony Banks died late Saturday night.

The teen’s Hastings High School classmates started an online campaign before her death to give her a chance to meet her favorite singer, Beyoncé. Banks received a FaceTime call Wednesday from the star.

The school gave Banks her diploma during a graduation ceremony in the hospital last week.

Students gathered at a candlelight vigil Sunday to remember Banks. Video posted on social media shows students raising candles to Beyoncé’s “Halo.”