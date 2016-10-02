Howard Beats Norfolk State for First Win of Season

The Howard University Bison finally picked up their first win of the season by defeating the Norfolk State University Spartans, 33-28, on Oct. 1 in Norfolk, Va.

Howard is now 1-4 overall, and 1-2 against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opponents.



The Bison trailed most of the game and were down 21-12 at halftime, but pulled off a comeback to earn the victory. Howard scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter and another touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game away.



Junior quarterback Kalen Johnson had perhaps his best performance of the season, completing 18-of-27 attempts for 150 passing yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Anthony Philyaw also had a strong game, running for 115 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.



Norfolk State quarterback Greg Hankerson led the game with 366 passing yards and two touchdowns in the loss.



Next: Howard will take on non-conference opponent Monmouth on Oct. 8 in Washington, D.C.