Howard Ends Losing Slump with Win over Shenandoah

Freshman guard C.J. Williams scored a career-high 29 points to help the Howard Bison snap a three-game losing slump with a 77-66 win over Shenandoah Dec. 16 at Burr Gymnasium in Washington, D.C.

The Bison had won just one of nine games played previous to Friday’s victory over Shenandoah; Howard now carries a 2-8 overall record.

Four players had double digits in points for Howard, Friday as the team showed off its balanced scoring attack, but Williams’ scoring performance was the most impressive. It was the second time this season the freshman guard exploded on offense; Williams scored 27 points against George Washington on Dec. 10, despite the Bison losing that game, 79-52. He also had a game-high 21 points, outscoring NBA prospect Melo Trimble when the Bison took on nationally ranked University of Maryland on Dec. 7.

“C.J. is a born scorer,” Howard head coach Kevin Nickelberry said, according to Howard Sports Information. “He helped us when we were struggling to score. With our current situation with injuries, we need to have three consistent scorers if we are to be successful.”

Coach Nickelberry will be looking for Williams to be one of those three consistent scorers that Howard can lean on, but he’ll also need junior forward James Miller to return from injury. Miller leads the team with 16 points per game this season, but has missed three games because of injury. Senior forward Solomon Mangham will also be counted on for scoring, as he averages 12.5 points per game.

Next: Howard will take on Old Dominion on Dec. 22 in Norfolk, Va., before breaking briefly for the Christmas holiday.