Howard Falls to S.C. State–Even with Philyaw Running for 160

Howard junior running back Anthony Philyaw had another outstanding game, rushing for 160 yards, but the Bison still fell to the South Carolina State Bulldogs, 14-9, in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) game on Oct. 15 in Washington, D.C.



For the second straight game, Philyaw ran for more than 150 yards.

Howard came close to winning the game; they led, 9-7, early in the fourth quarter, thanks to a 6-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Jason Collins to freshman receiver Kyle Anthony.



S.C. State, however, took back the lead 14-9 with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter. But Howard, nevertheless, still had a chance to win the game. It wasn’t until Bulldogs defensive back Darius Leonard intercepted a pass from Collins late in the game that Howard’s chances ended. That game-deciding interception was the second of the game for Leonard, who also scored the game’s first points on an interception that he returned 64 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.



S.C. State’s defense snagged five interceptions total in the game, including four on Howard junior quarterback Kalen Johnson, who was eventually benched for Collins.





Next: The Bison (1-6 overall, 1-3 MEAC) will host North Carolina A&T (5-1 overall, 3-0 MEAC) in Howard’s Homecoming game on Oct. 22 in D.C.