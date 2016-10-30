Howard Falls to Savannah State in Thriller, 31-27

Junior quarterback Kalen Johnson recorded more than 300 total yards with two touchdowns but the Howard Bison still lost a close thriller, falling to Savannah State, 31-27, on Oct. 29 in Savannah, Ga.
It marked the fourth straight loss for Howard, which fell to 1-8 and 1-5 against the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).
Howard came close to pulling off the victory, rallying from a 24-13 deficit in the fourth quarter with back-to-back touchdowns to take a 27-24 lead with five minutes left in the game.
But Savannah State quarterback T.J. Bell led the Tigers on a long drive that ended with Bell connecting with receiver Derek Kirkland on a game-winning six-yard touchdown pass that pushed Savannah State (2-4 overall, 2-2 MEAC) ahead, 31-27, with only 19 seconds left.
Bell finished with 241 passing yards and Tigers running back Arshon Spauling, Jr. rushed for a game-high 102 yards and a touchdown.
Johnson led Howard with a game-high 278 passing yards and two touchdown passes, both in the fourth quarter. Freshman receiver Kyle Anthony caught one of Johnson’s fourth quarter touchdowns; Anthony finished with nine catches for 137 receiving yards.
Next: Howard will travel to Durham, N.C. to take on North Carolina Central (6-2 overall, 5-0 MEAC) on Nov. 11.
Howard University Football
