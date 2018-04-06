By Aya Elamroussi, Special to the AFRO

Tyrone Hankerson, Jr., a Howard law student allegedly involved in an embezzlement scandal, will sue Howard University for $10 million for leaking his financial information, his lawyer James L. Walker, Jr. told The Afro via email Thursday night.

“The complaint most likely being filed tomorrow,” Walker said, referring to Friday.

An anonymous Medium post accused Hankerson of allegedly pocketing about $429,000 while he worked at the financial aid office at Howard University.

But Hankerson denies all allegations against him. His lawyer said he wants Howard to fully exonerate Hankerson and apologize, according to CBS News.

This is a developing story and will be updated.