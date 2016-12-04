Howard Routs American University for First Win of Season

The Howard Bison finally tasted victory this season.
Junior guard James Miller scored 30 points to lead the Howard Bison men’s basketball team to a 71-54 win over American University on Dec. 3 at Burr Gymnasium in Washington, D.C. It marked the first win of the season for Howard (1-5), who lost the first five games of their schedule.
Each of Howard’s first five opponents were powerhouse basketball programs, including Michigan, Marquette and Georgetown. The Bison lost each game by double digits, but those tough match-ups prepared them for fairer competitors like American University.
Miller had just scored 30 points in Howard’s 85-72 loss to Georgetown on Nov. 27, so his 30-pointer against American was his second straight. The junior guard scored 17 points in the first half alone, helping the Bison lead by as much as 22 points early in the game.
American eventually cut the lead to just 32-26 by halftime. But Miller kept his foot on the gas offensively in the second half, and the Bison team dialed up its defensive intensity to shut American’s offense down and push the lead back to double digits. Howard forced 23 turnovers that translated into 23 points.
Howard will continue its local schedule this week with a matchup against Maryland (8-1) on Dec. 7 at the Comcast Center. The Bison then take on George Washington (5-3) on Dec. 10.
- Government
- District of Columbia Government
- Mayor Muriel Bowser Announcements
- Maryland Government
- Senator Cardin’s Announcements
- Congressman Cumming’s Announcements
- Congresswoman Edwards’ Announcement
- Congressman Sarbane’s Announcements
- Governor Hogan’s Announcements
- Lieutenant Rutherford’s Announcements
- Comptroller Franchot’s Announcements
- Mayor Rawlings-Blake’s Announcements
- President Young’s Announcements
- National
- Maryland
- Washington
- Sports
- Health
- Arts & Ent
- BUSINESS
- OPINION
- Religion
- Archives
- Government
- District of Columbia Government
- Mayor Muriel Bowser Announcements
- Maryland Government
- Senator Cardin’s Announcements
- Congressman Cumming’s Announcements
- Congresswoman Edwards’ Announcement
- Congressman Sarbane’s Announcements
- Governor Hogan’s Announcements
- Lieutenant Rutherford’s Announcements
- Comptroller Franchot’s Announcements
- Mayor Rawlings-Blake’s Announcements
- President Young’s Announcements
- National
- Maryland
- Washington
- Sports
- Health
- Arts & Ent
- BUSINESS
- OPINION
- Religion
- Archives
Howard Routs American University for First Win of Season
Howard University Basketball
The Howard Bison finally tasted victory this season.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
AFRO BRIEFS
Fax: 877-570-9297
Baltimore, MD Office
2519 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Voice: 410-554-8200
Washington, DC Office
1816 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20009
Phone: 202-332-0080