Howard Slips into Four-Game Losing Skid

The Howard University Bison men’s basketball team lost their fourth straight game, a 71-62 defeat at the hands of the Florida A&M University Rattlers, on Feb. 4 in Tallahassee, Fla.

The four-game losing skid has Howard in 11th place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Association (MEAC) with a 5-18 overall record, 2-6 against the MEAC.

Howard’s losing slump began on Jan. 23 when it was blown out by North Carolina Central, 74-39. The Bison then fell to Savannah State on Jan. 26, South Carolina State on Jan. 30, and Florida A&M on Saturday.

Howard’s struggles stem from the absence of its best player, senior guard James Daniel III, who has been sidelined all season with an injury. Daniel led the entire nation in scoring last season with nearly 30 points per game, and his scoring ability has been much-missed by the Bison this year.

Howard has tried to lean on freshman guard Charles Williams and junior guard James Miller to fill Daniel’s scoring void. They both had big games, scoring 30 points and 27 points respectively in Howard’s last win, a 78-63 victory over North Carolina A&T on Jan. 21. But both guards struggled against Florida A&M; Miller scored 14 points while Williams only scored five points.

“We had our chances, but turnovers and missed free throws hurt us,” Howard head coach Kevin Nickelberry said after the game. “We had open shots but failed to make them.”

Next: Howard will get a chance to shake its losing funk when it faces Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla. on Feb. 6, followed by a game in Hampton, Va. against Hampton University on Feb. 11.