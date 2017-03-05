Howard Takes No. 11 Seed into MEAC Basketball Tourney

Senior forward Solomon Mangham scored a team-high 18 points as the Howard Bison fell, 66-56, in its regular season finale against Delaware State on March 2 in Dover, Del.

The loss dropped Howard’s record to 7-22 overall, and 5-11 against the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). They will take the No. 11 seed into the MEAC Men’s Basketball Tournament, scheduled to start March 6.

Howard was hoping to get a win over Delaware State (10-21 overall, 7-9 MEAC) in the regular season finale and enter the tournament with the momentum of a two-game winning streak. But Howard’s leading scorer, freshman Charles Williams, had an awful performance. Despite averaging 15 points per game this season, Williams finished with just four points against Delaware State.

“He waited until the last game of the season to have his worst game,” said Howard head coach Kevin Nickelberry, according to Howard Sports Information. “I hope that he has gotten it out of his system and not carry over to the tournament.”

Next: Howard will face No. 6 seed Coppin State (8-23 overall, 7-9 MEAC) in the first round of the MEAC Tournament on Monday, March 6. The winner of that game will take on No. 3 seed Morgan State in the second round of the tourney on March 9.