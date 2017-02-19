Howard Takes Two Straight Victories Against Morgan State, N.C. A&T

The Howard University Bison men’s basketball team knocked off the North Carolina A&T State University Aggies, 84-53, in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) match on Feb. 18 in Washington, D.C.

The victory marked the second straight win for Howard, which upset Morgan State in a 70-67 victory on Feb. 13. It was also the first time the Bison won two consecutive games since defeating Shenandoah University on Dec. 16 and Central Pennsylvania College on Dec. 18.

Just a week ago, Howard was on a six-game losing streak, capped by a loss to Hampton University on Feb. 11. The Bison’s slump included losses to N.C. Central, Savannah State, S.C. State, Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman.

The losing skid pushed Howard even further down the conference rankings with the annual MEAC Basketball Tournament just a month away. But the win over Morgan State, one of the top three teams in the MEAC, may have proven that Howard can compete against the top teams in the tournament.

Howard topped Morgan State by playing good defense and spreading the ball around on offense. Three players scored double digits in points for the Bison against Morgan State, including junior guard James Miller with a team-high 24 points. The Bison defeated N.C. A&T the same way, as four players scored double figures in points, with freshman guard Charles Williams leading the way with 25 points. Howard’s defense was relentless, holding the Aggies to just 53 points.

Next: Howard has four games left in the regular season, starting with a matchup against N.C. Central on Feb. 20.