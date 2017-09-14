Howard U Jumps To No. 110 in College Rankings

Howard University shot up 14 spots in U.S. News and World Report’s latest rankings for best national universities. It is now ranked as the 110th best university in the United States. That puts it in a five-way tie with the University of Alabama, the University of the Pacific, the University of San Francisco and the University of Utah.

In a statement, Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick attributed the surge to recruiting the best students and faculty, raising compensation to retain the best faculty, improving technology to help students stay on track for graduation, and leveraging institutional resources for financial aid to needy students.

“We continue to focus on providing an excellent education for very deserving students,” Frederick said in a statement. “These rankings are one marker of success and come as the result of several new initiatives.”

What’s more, alumni engagement has resulted in doubling the alumni-giving rate for the past three years. Howard became a more selective school in 2016 and accepted less than a third of those who applied, according to a news release. The percentage of Howard freshmen in the top 10 percent of their high schools went up as well. Its first-year student retention rate also went up, the news release said.

U.S. News and World Report ranked Howard No. 2 among HBCUs. Spelman College bested Howard as the No. 1 HBCU. The two held the same positions in the survey last year.

The online magazine released the rankings Sept. 12 for inclusion in its 2018 edition Best Colleges rankings. Last year, Howard’s climbed 11 spots in the ranking. The rankings are based on the magazine’s assessment of more than 1,600 schools nationwide. It calculates the best colleges rankings using 15 indicators of academic excellence.