Howard Univ. Basketball Starts Season on 1-10 Skid

It’s been a rough start to the 2017-18 season for the Howard University Bison men’s basketball team.

Howard (1-10) saw its losing slump extend to three games after falling to American University, 74-63, on Dec. 9 in Washington, D.C. The Bison’s’ only victory of the season was an 81-64 win over Central Pennsylvania back on Nov. 30. Before that, Howard had lost its first seven games of the year.

The Bison may be struggling to adjust to life without one of their best scorers, former guard James Miller, who graduated after last season. Miller averaged 15 points per game for the Bison last year. Howard has also been without its best scorer, James Daniel III, who led the entire nation with 27 points per game in 2016. Daniel transferred to the University of Tennessee over the summer.

In their absence, Howard has leaned on freshman guard R.J. Cole, who leads the team with 18.9 points per game. Sophomore guard Charles Williams has also been a major scoring contributor for the Bison, with 18 points per game this season.

But Howard’s main problems have come on defense. They haven’t held any opponent this season under 74 points.

“Not that it feels good because it doesn’t, but I have to stick with what I said before the game,” Howard head coach Kevin Nickelberry said, according to Howard Sports Information. “I have to trust the process and realize that this young group will be up and down sometimes and we will have some games like this. We’ll get back to it and keep working so that we can be better next time out.”

Next: Howard will host Washington Adventist on Dec. 14 at Burr Gymnasium in Washington, D.C.