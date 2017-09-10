Howard University Comes Close to Second Straight College Football Upset

Freshman quarterback Caylin Newton scored three touchdowns, but the Howard Bison fell just short of yet another shocking upset as Kent State rallied to a 38-31 win on Sept. 9 in Kent, Ohio.

Howard, which knocked off University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) in the season opener last weekend, was hoping to beat a Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly known as Division I-A) opponent for the second straight week, and was on pace to do so. The Bison led Kent State, 24-23, at the start of the fourth quarter, Saturday, after Newton scored one of his two rushing touchdowns in the game.

But Kent State scored two straight touchdowns in the fourth quarter that gave them a 38-24 lead. Both touchdowns were scored by freshman linebacker Kesean Gamble who was being used as a goal line running back.

Newton scored his second touchdown run late in the fourth quarter that cut the lead to 38-31, but Howard ran out of time to make a comeback. Newton finished with 34 yards rushing on 11 carries and also passes for 225 yards and a touchdown.

Senior running back Anthony Philyaw led Howard with 147 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

“We won’t lose again, point blank, period,” said Newton, younger brother of star NFL quarterback Cam Newton. “Coach told us this is the last loss. No more losing for the rest of the season.”

Next: Howard (1-1) will take on the University of Richmond Spiders (1-1) on Sept. 16 in Richmond, Va.