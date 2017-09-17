Howard University Football Routed by Richmond, 68-21

The Howard University Bison suffered its worst loss of the season as the Richmond Spiders of the University of Richmond beat the Bison in lopsided fashion, 68-21, on Sept. 16 in Richmond, Va.

Richmond scored seven unanswered touchdowns in the first half of the game to take a 48-0 lead, before Howard finally scored with nine seconds left in the half on a short touchdown run by senior running back Dezmond Wortham. That made it 48-7 at halftime.

Howard scored two more times in the second half on a 17-yard touchdown run and 28-yard touchdown pass by freshman quarterback Caylin Newton. But Richmond piled on 20 more points in the half to secure the win.

Richmond senior quarterback Kyle Lauletta put on a passing clinic, completing 24-of-27 pass attempts for 290 yards and a Richmond school record six touchdowns.

Newton finished 5-of-17 for 183 passing yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

Next: Howard will face Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponent Bethune-Cookman University on Sept. 23 in Daytona Beach, Fla.