Howard University Holds Discussion on the Late Rep. Louis Stokes

Howard University is scheduled to hold a panel discussion on March 31 on the late U.S. Rep. Louis Stokes, the first Black man Ohio elected to Congress. The discussion will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Louis Stokes Health Sciences Library, 501 W. Street NW. The free event celebrates a new book out about Stokes called “The Gentleman From Ohio,” as well as the 16th anniversary of the health science library named in Stokes’ honor. Co-author, Eric Hammond, a legislative affairs specialist at the National Science Foundation will discuss the book, which details Stokes’ life and career. Civil Rights icon U.S. Rep. John Lewis wrote its forward. A reception and book signing will follow the program. For more information about the event or to RSVP, send an email to fatima.barnes@howard.edu.