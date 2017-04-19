Howard University’s 150th Anniversary Celebration

Rankin Chapel is commemorating Howard University’s 150th anniversary with “If These Walls Could Speak’ The Role of Rankin Chapel in the History, Life and Culture of the Mecca” on April 23 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Founder’s Library, 500 Howard Pl NW # 203. The sesquicentennial Celebration including exhibits showcasing the Chapel’s role, a panel discussion, Chapel tours, and a reception. Vernon Jordan will be speaking at the chapel and Professor J. Weldon Norris will be conducting the University Choir. For more information, visit 150.howard.edu.