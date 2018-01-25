HUD Official Apologizes for Vicious Insult of April Ryan

April Ryan, a long-time, respected member of the White House Press Corps, was on the receiving end of a vicious insult by a member of the Trump administration. Unsurprisingly, she was not having it.

On Jan. 24, Lynne Patton, who the Regional Administrator for Region II (New York & New Jersey) of the Department of Housing and Urban Development under Ben Carson, took to Twitter to complain about Ryan’s appearance on CNN. Ryan was talking about the death threats she has received for her reporting on the Trump administration.

This caused Patton to tweet that night, “As a conservative Black female who has publicly worked for & supported @realDonaldTrump, I’ve been getting death threats from fellow minorities on the left for the past 3 years — so welcome to the club. @AprilDRyan.”

After some back and forth between the two Patton delivered what she thought was the killing blow by tweeting, “I hear #MissPiggys still on a rampage. Gee, I must’ve struck a nerve, @AprilDRyan! #BankruptBlogger.”

This caused Ryan to respond by noting that Patton’s previous job had been a wedding planner. Ryan tweeted, “Fake info girl! Check your facts. I work for American Urban Radio Networks not Sheridan! Whose wedding are you planning now and what wig company do you work for?”

But that wasn’t all. Ryan had more tea to spill. “Umm @LynnePattonHUD since when did I go bankrupt? Tell me cause I want to know. I find it fascinating you and your girl @Omarosa45 are concerned with my money when yours is questionable. Hmm! I can show my taxes. Can you?”

In the end Patton issued a groveling apology and deleted her original tweet.

“I deleted my last tweet by choice. No one from this Administration contacted me. It was beneath me & I apologize to @AprilDRyan. My parents raised me to respect others & I regret my response. I apologize to them, @SecretaryCarson & the Trump family. They deserved better.”

Armstrong Williams, a long time supporter of HUD Secretary Ben Carson and a radio talk show host, offered apologies on behalf of Carson.

“I have known @AprilDRyan for 25 years. No one should be shamed and she has my profound apologies. I spoke with Dr. Carson and he was deeply disappointed by what occurred. He tried reaching out to April this morning, but wasn’t able to reach her. He offers his deepest apologies,” he tweeted.

The final word went to Ryan, the woman who seemingly was wronged.

“Thank you. Sorry I missed your call. I want to talk with Dr Carson about this when he has time today! Thank you @Arightside and @RealBenCarson for the Apology!,” she tweeted.