Hundreds Say Goodbye to Beloved D.C. Resident

About 200 people gathered at the Temple of Praise in Southeast, D.C. on Jan. 27 for the funeral service of Vivian Marrow, according to Marrow’s sister.

Marrow, 68, a wheelchair bound resident, was murdered on Jan. 16 after being caught in the crossfire of a neighborhood shooting in Southeast, D.C.

“It was packed,” Renee Green, a resident of Woodbridge, Va., told the AFRO. “I guess the whole neighborhood was empty because they were all there.”

Green, 63, said that even though her sister was confined to a scooter, the mother of three, grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 25, spent her days sitting outside of her home chatting with neighbors and helping others when she could.

She was known as the “Candy Lady” around the 2400 block of Elvans Road, SE where she had lived alone for going on 30 years, Green said.

On Jan. 16 around 10:16 a.m., Marrow was out front of her apartment complex heading to a local grocery store when she was gunned down after being caught in the middle of a violent altercation, D.C. police said.

Officials released video surveillance of the incident on Jan. 18. The video shows Marrow riding her wheelchair along the front of her apartment complex when two men ran around the corner. Shots are fired and Marrow is struck.

“She couldn’t run, duck a bullet if she tried, they ran in between where she was,” said Green, the youngest of Marrow’s three siblings. “It was senseless.”

Green said Marrow was the “jokester” in the family. She grew up in Southwest, D.C. and lived with her mother Justine Brown. Marrow’s father passed away when she was 8-years-old from liver complications.

Decades ago, Marrow was hit by a bus in D.C., crushing her legs. She struggled with mobility after the accident and her disability caused her to experience depression which she treated with counseling and medication, her sister said.

“That took a lot of her youth in terms of working,” Green explained. She said Marrow who she nicknamed, “Big Red” had difficulty in the workforce. “She wasn’t able to get out there and get a job like the rest of us were able to.”

Nonetheless Marrow persevered and did her best to stay active. She would leave her home on her scooter and travel around the area often.

Green said the crash made her sister appreciate life more and led to her being a helpful member of the community, assisting others whenever she was able, “giving her last” sometimes.

“She didn’t have a lot to do but if she could feed you, by God she would do that.”

Now, Green and her family are hoping the death of Marrow will help put an end to the ongoing violence in D.C. So far, the Marrow has been the only homicide with the area of Evans Road, SE this year. The city had a total of eight homicides in 2017 as of Feb. 1.

“This incident, the way it happened, I just know this won’t go away. They will try to do something about it,” Green said.

Police are still investigating the murder or Marrow, but Green is hopeful her sister’s killing will encourage authorities to improve the living conditions of D.C. ghettos. She said the gun violence stems from the amount of illegal firearms easily accessible in the District. “You can’t shake everybody down. More police? What can you do,” she questioned.

The current District homicide rate is up 14 percent as of Feb. 1, according to The Metropolitan Police Department’s website.

The department did not immediately respond to the AFRO’s request for comment on the increase in murders.