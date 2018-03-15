Ice Cube’s BIG3 League Fires Roger Mason for Allegedly Pocketing Money, But Mason Claims League is Racist

Ice Cube will reportedly take over as commissioner of his own BIG3 basketball league after details surfaced of the former commissioner allegedly pocketing money.

According to TMZ Sports, former Washington Wizards guard Roger Mason, Jr. was recently fired as BIG3 Commissioner for his ties and loyalty to investors who apparently were paying Mason money without meeting their full financial obligations to the league.

“We are writing to inform you of the decision by the BIG3 to terminate the employment of Roger Mason Jr. for cause under the terms of his employment agreement with the league,” a BIG3 spokesperson said, according to a letter sent to TMZ.

According to TMZ, two Qatari investors named Ayman Sabi and Ahmed Al-Rumaihi are being sued by Cube’s league. Mason was reportedly fired after he refused to cooperate with the league’s suit against the investors; he even showed a public display of support for Sabi and Al-Rumaihi by posting a photo with the two investors on Instagram reportedly after news broke of the lawsuit.

But Mason fired back at the BIG3, denying the league’s allegations. According to TMZ Sports, Mason said BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinez is the real reason behind his termination.

“[Kwatinez] made countless unfounded attacks on my integrity, character, and leadership,” Mason told TMZ. “The work environment at BIG3 has been hostile and racist resulting in the departure of valuable League personnel. Among other matters, a former employee of BIG3 recently told me that Kwatinetz has repeatedly referred to Black athletes as ‘rich n**gers.'”

A BIG3 spokesperson responded to Mason’s comments.

“Mason’s claims do not require a dignified response beyond the fact that they are preposterous and false.”

The BIG3 is a 3-on-3 pro basketball league that features former NBA players who still can play, but are past their prime NBA careers, founded by Cube in 2017.