In Celebration

Mr. and Mrs. Allen and Odessa Harris – “60 Years”

Our family would like to honor Mr. and Mrs. Allen and Odessa Harris as they celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on March 22, 2017. Mr. and Mrs. Harris met over sixty years ago at a “jook joint” called the T-Pot in Turner Station and as they say, the rest is history! They later married on March 22, 1957 and had their first child in February, 1959. When they first met, Allen was in the Marines and Odessa was in the process of relocating to Baltimore.

After leaving the military, Allen landed a job at Bethlehem Steele, where he worked tirelessly for 40 years. While working at Johns Hopkins as a nurse’s Aide, Odessa decided to take on the responsibility of raising her four beautiful daughters Odessa, Cassandra, Kimberly and Dawnyell full time. Coincidentally, they both had familial roots in North Carolina, which is where they ultimately retired to in 1997. They have happily resided there for the past 20 years. Allen and Odessa have never once separated in their 60 years of matrimony! They are loved and cherished by their four daughters, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and host of family and friends. Congratulations to you both and we wish you many more years together!