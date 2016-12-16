Incidents at Montgomery County Maryland School Stir Allegations of Racism

by: The Associated Press

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) —Winston Churchill High School officials in Potomac, Maryland are being called on to better address racially charged incidents that have occurred at the school.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2hAM9AW) that last month, two students taped a “Whites only” sign to a school’s bathroom door. In a Dec. 7 incident, students allegedly entered a Republican club meeting, called the members racist and wrote “Black Lives Matter” on a classroom whiteboard.

Montgomery County Republican leader Richard Jurgena addressed the county school board on Tuesday and called for a “complete, rapid and nonpartisan” investigation of the Dec. 7 incident.

A Churchill employee told the Washington Post that the school didn’t alert teachers about either incident. Sixteen-year-old student Ethan Miller says school officials need to better inform parents and students about problems at the school.

Churchill’s principal, Joan Benz, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

