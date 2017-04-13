Inmate Who Collapsed While In BCP Custody Now In Critical Condition

An female inmate is in critical condition after collapsing while in Baltimore City Police custody.

Baltimore City Commissioner Kevin Davis said during a press conference on April 10 that the incident took place on Sunday around 10:47 a.m. in the 100 block of South Calverton Road in Southwest Baltimore.

The woman was wanted on a warrant from Calvert County for failing to appear in court and was arrested when the responding officers received a call for a wanted individual.

The woman was allowed to go to her home and have her hair braided before being taken into custody, something Davis has said he has many questions about.

David also said that much of the incident was captured on body worn cameras and cameras inside of the transport van.

“There was absolutely no use of force whatsoever,” before the 52-year old woman’s collapse, said Davis. The woman had not asked for medical attention beforehand either.

“Just because there was no use of force doesn’t mean that I don’t have other questions about the entire incident from A to Z and until I get those questions answered I am erring on the side of caution on behalf of the community and on behalf of these officers,” Davis said.

Davis mentioned being as “transparent and open” with the community as possible to avoid mistakes made by the department after the death of 25-year old Freddie Gray in police custody.

The woman has not been identified but Davis has said that her family has been contacted.

“The only mystery associated with this incident so far is what preexisting medical condition or what other issues occurred that would cause this detainee to suffer this health crisis,” said Davis.

The Lieutenant on the case has been suspended and the two officers have been placed on administrative leave.