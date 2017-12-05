Interfaith Action for Human Rights Pen Pal Project

The Interfaith Action for Human Rights will be hosting a Pen Pal Project orientation on Dec. 6 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Adas Israel Congregation Building, 2850 Quebec Street, NW. More than 4600 D.C. residents are incarcerated in 120 prisons around the country-from California to Florida to New Jersey and New York. The purpose of the orientation is to reach out to these isolated individuals and encourage and uplift those incarcerated through supportive letters. The event is free and the staff will review guidelines and assign pen pals to contact monthly. For more information, visit interfaithactionhr.org.