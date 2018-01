The Interfaith Conference of Metropolitan Washington is hosting the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Multifaith Program, titled “His Voice, His Teachings, His Love for Humanity,” on Jan. 7 from 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, located at 1313 New York Ave., NW. This free annual event unites the community to celebrate King’s collective messages of love, peace, equality and justice from multiple faith perspectives.