The Iota Phi Lambda Sorority is honoring local Black history makers, Marco Merrick, Marcus Smith and Tarrell Parker, for their contributions to spiritual music. The program and a light reception are on Feb. 18 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Freedom Temple AME Zion church, 2926 Hollins Ferry Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21230. Call 410-636-4747 for more details.