Islamic Relief USA Martin Luther King Day of Service

As part of Martin Luther King Day of Service, on Jan. 15, and with January being National Mentoring Month, Islamic Relief USA staff and volunteers will participate in Mid-Atlantic America’s Islamic Heritage Museum Day, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the museum, located at 2315 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., SE. Volunteers will distribute 500 hot meals, set up four coffee/hot chocolate stations along the parade route, and participate in the parade. In addition, museum founder and curator Brother Amir Muhammad will speak about the legacies of Dr. King and legendary boxer/humanitarian Muhammad Ali. Ali’s birthday would have been on Jan. 17, which also marks the 2nd Annual International Mentoring Day. Volunteers are still being accepted. To volunteer, sign up at irusa.org/volunteer.